Nicola Sturgeon jokes about future reality TV career on Loose Women

Nicola Sturgeon joked about a future reality television career as she made an appearance on Loose Women.

Scotland’s first minister was in London on Monday (20 March) and stopped by for an appearance on the ITV show.

During her discussion with the panel, Ms Sturgeon confirmed she won’t be following Matt Hancock in any “way, shape or form” as a mock-up photograph of her on I’m a Celebrity was shown on-screen.

She also suggested she won’t be doing Strictly Come Dancing or Bake Off any time soon.

