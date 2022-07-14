Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73, her family has announced.

Donald Trump posted a tribute to his first wife on his social media platform Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Mr Trump said.

Ms Trump was born in Zlin, Czech Republic, in 1949. She married Mr Trump in 1977, and the couple had three children together - Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.

