All the times New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern stood up to sexism

During her tenure as New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern has faced a barrage of sexist questions from reporters.

From being asked whether she met with Finnish PM Sanna Marin because the two were “similar in age”, to being cross-examined over whether she dyes her hair, Ms Ardern has expertly dismissed the misogynistic comments.

Ms Ardern announced on Thursday, 19 January, that she plans to step down as prime minister next month.

“I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice,” she said.

