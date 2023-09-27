CCTV footage appears to show a Jack in the Box employee shooting a gun through a drive-thru window after a dispute over missing curly fries.

The incident occurred in March 2021 in Houston, Texas, after a man picked up his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter from the airport.

Upon receiving his food, Anthony Ramos asked employee Alloniea Ford for the missing food but was denied, setting up the shocking altercation.

In the footage, Ford can be seen unlocking the window and pulling out her firearm to point at Ramos after several minutes of tension.

She fired several shots as he sped away.

None of the bullets hit Ramos’ vehicle, and no one was injured.

A lawyer for the family - who have sued Jack in the Box for gross negligence - released footage of the incident this week.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, we are aware of the 2021 incident involving an employee of one of our independent franchisees and remain focused on providing a safe environment for restaurant workers and customers,” a spokesperson for Jack in the Box told The Independent.