Teenage killers celebrate after stabbing 18-year-old to death

Two teenage killers were caught on CCTV celebrating in the street after stabbing an 18-year-old to death in a “savage and unprovoked attack” in Walsall last December.

Brandon Price, 19, and a then-15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, murdered Jack Norton in front of two female friends on 7 December.

The pair “whooped with excitement”, a court heard, after Price stabbed Norton at a Darlaston park.

Norton died from a stab wound to his heart.

A jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found the pair both guilty of murder. They will be sentenced on 5 January.