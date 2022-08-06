A mother whose teenage son was murdered has recalled the moment she was stopped from holding his hand because his body was to be used as evidence.

Zoe McGill saw 18-year-old Jack Woodley’s near lifeless body in hospital after he was attacked by a gang of 10 teenagers in October 2021.

“When we walked into the ICU unit, it wasn’t my son,” Ms McGill said.

“It was like looking at someone else. He was bloated from all the treatment he’d had. We went to hold his hand and we were stopped because he was evidence.”

