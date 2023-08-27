Chilling CCTV footage shows the Jacksonville shooter roaming a car park and entering a store in Florida before killing three people in a deadly rampage.

Video released by police shows 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter entering a store during the deadly attack.

The fatal shooting took place at a Dollar General store near the historically-Black Edward Waters University on Saturday, 26, August,

The attacker was initially seen near the library on the campus but security guards tried to take him into custody and he escaped.

Authorities said the gunman carried a weapon decorated with swastikas.