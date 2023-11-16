James Cleverly forgets new job title in middle of speech

James Cleverly appeared to forget his new job title of home secretary as he was in the middle of a speech on Thursday, 16 November.

The former foreign secretary was speaking at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs Council joint summit when he said: “I want you to feel that you can speak with me and my team at the Foreign... Old habits die hard” as laughter broke out in the audience.

It comes after Mr Cleverly insisted ministers are “absolutely determined” to get a removal flight to Rwanda before the next election after the deportation policy was ruled unlawful.