Five Proud Boys stand trial for alleged roles in Jan 6 riot at US Capitol

Five members of the Proud Boys, an American far-right group, are standing trial for alleged involvement in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Among those charged with seditious conspiracy is the former leader of the exclusively male organisation, Enrique Tarrio.

Federal prosecutors argued that the men on trial “took aim at the heart of democracy” that day in 2021.

They also told the US District Court that they were among the first rioters that breached the barriers during the riot.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in jail.

