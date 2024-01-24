Drones to enter Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant for first time

Drones will be deployed to explore the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan in its decades-long decommissioning process.

A snake-shaped robot and four drones will be dispatched in February 2024 to survey the damage almost 13 years after one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

In March 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami destroyed the plant's power supply and cooling systems, triggering the meltdown of three reactors.

Hundreds of tons of damaged fuel remain more than a decade later.