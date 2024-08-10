Jay Slater, a 19-year-old from Lancashire, lost his life while on holiday in Tenerife. The teenager vanished in June after attending a music festival. Despite a massive search involving helicopters and sniffer dogs, his body was discovered a month later in a remote area of the island. Authorities believe he died from accidental injuries sustained in a fall. The young man’s body was brought to Accrington, Lancashire for a heart-wrenching funeral service. Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of the teenager.