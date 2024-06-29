A volunteer in a new police search for missing teenager Jay Slater has spoken of the difficulties facing rescuers.

Spanish police today (29 June) launched a “massive” new search for the teenager and appealed for volunteer associations such as firefighters, and individual volunteers with experience in navigating difficult terrain to help them.

Police and volunteers started their search at 9am in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater‘s last-known location, and will attempt to retrace his last-known steps.

Volunteer Juan Garcia told Sky News: “It’s hard, it’s a very difficult area and very hard to walk. A few kilometers take a long time.”