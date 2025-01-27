JD Vance suggests Catholic church helps immigrants to boost ‘bottom line’

JD Vance has criticised the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of Donald Trump's immigration plans, suggesting the church might be more worried about "their bottom line" than humanitarian concerns.

Trump's administration has revoked a policy that stopped arrests by immigration officials at or near schools, places of worship and other "sensitive locations."

Mark J Seitz, migration committee chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, told CBS News: "Many of these policies we see going against the basic tenets of our faith."

The vice president said he was "heartbroken" by the statement as a practising Catholic.

"When they receive over $100m to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line?"