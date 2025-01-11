Jennifer Garner chokes up as actress reveals friend died in LA fires

Jennifer Garner choked up as the Hollywood actor revealed her friend had tragically died in the LA wildfires.

The 52-year-old fought back tears as she told MSNBC: “They didn’t get out in time.”

The actor, who has lived in the Pacific Palisades for 25 years, spoke of her heartache at seeing entire communities destroyed.

On Friday night, reports that the Palisades Fire on the city’s western edge was heading in a new direction prompted fresh evacuation orders for much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.