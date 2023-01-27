Jeremy Hunt rules out tax cuts as he says Brexit will grow economy

Jeremy Hunt has outlined his vision of using Brexit to drive economic growth in his latest economic plan announcement.

The chancellor also said he was prioritising reducing inflation over bringing in any tax cuts.

He said the "best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation," insisting risk-taking can only happen when governments provide "stability."

Other key aspects of his plan are to "stop the boats," referring to undocumented immigration, and to cut NHS waiting times.

