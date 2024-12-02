Jill Biden offers holiday wishes from the First Family for the last time

First Lady Jill Biden has wished the United States a happy holiday on behalf of the First Family.

This marks the last time the Biden family will be in office during the holiday season.

In a speech addressed to the press, Jill Biden thanked all volunteers who helped with creating a festive White House. She went on to say it has been, "the honor of our lives to serve as your first family" for the past four years.

This holiday address comes within the remaining 49 days of President Joe Biden's term. After which, President-elect Donald Trump will take office in January 2025.