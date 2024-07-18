Joe Biden walks slowly off Air Force One after testing positive for Covid

Joe Biden walked slowly off Air Force One on Wednesday night (17 July) after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 81-year-old had been on the campaign trail in Las Vegas when his team gave the health update.

He disembarked the aircraft at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before getting inside a car.

It comes as the president faces pressure to quit the 2024 presidential race, with key Democratic allies Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer reportedly privately telling him his time is up.