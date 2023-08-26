Watch a smiling Joe Biden call Donald Trump’s mugshot ‘handsome’

This is the moment smiling US President Joe Biden calls predecessor Donald Tump’s historic mugshot “handsome”.

Biden broke his silence on the ex-president’s mugshot while on vacation in Lake Tahoe on Friday afternoon.

When a reporter asks Biden about the mugshot released the night before, he laughs and says: “I did see it on television.”

Biden then adds: “Handsome guy. Wonderful guy.”

Trump appears to be scowling in his mugshot as he gives a piercing stare.

Trump reportedly told American journalists that having his mugshot taken “was not a comfortable feeling”.