Joe Biden to visit Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in April

The White House has confirmed that Joe Biden will visit both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in April.

Biden will first travel to Belfast to mark the "tremendous progress" made over the past 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president will then travel to Dublin, along with County Louth, and County Mayo for various engagements during his stay.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the visit will last from 11 April to 14, and he will "deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

