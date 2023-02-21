Biden condemns Russia’s ‘crimes against humanity’ during Poland address

Joe Biden has condemned the “crimes against humanity” committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Speaking from Warsaw, the US president also suggested Moscow has “targeted civilians with death and destruction”.

“This has been an extraordinary year in every sense,” Biden said ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

“Extraordinary brutality from Russian forces and mercenaries. They’ve committed depravities, crimes against humanity.

“They’ve targeted civilians with death and destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children.”

