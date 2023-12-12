Biden shames Republicans opposing aid to Ukraine: ‘World’s watching’

Joe Biden criticised a small group of Republicans who have voted down Ukraine aid as he gave a speech alongside Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, 12 December.

The US president hosted his Ukrainian counterpart at the White House to push for more funding for Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues.

Mr Biden's request for an additional $110bn US aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at risk of collapse in Congress, with Republicans insisting on strict US-Mexico border security changes in exchange for any Ukraine funding.

"The world is watching what we do," Mr Biden said.