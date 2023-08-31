Footage shows deadly fire raging at Johannesburg multi-storey building

A fire burning at a multi-storey building in Johannesburg on Thursday (31 August) has killed more than 50 people, city officials have said.

Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 58 bodies had been recovered and 43 people had been injured, with search and recovery operations continuing on Thursday morning at the block on the corner of Delvers and Alberts street in Marshalltown.

The building’s occupants were evacuated when firefighters arrived on scene, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.