Just Stop Oil protestors block iconic Abbey Road crossing in 23rd day of disruption

Just Stop Oil protestors have glued themselves to London's iconic Abbey Road crossing, made famous by The Beatles in the 1970s.

Shortly after 1pm today (23 October), they blocked traffic once more, making it the 23rd day of disruption.

In clips, the group stride over the crossing in a similar fashion to the album cover that made it famous, before refusing to move.

“We’re now the results of our past actions, and in the future we’ll be the results of the actions we’re performing now," one protestor, Shaun Davies said.

