A protester wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt was brought away from the famous Girl With a Pearl Earring painting after it became the target of a climate activism demonstration.

This footage shows the moment the man was escorted away from Johannes Vermeer’s famous artwork at around 2pm on Thursday, 27 October.

The Mauritshuis museum said one of the activists glued their hand to the painting, and a “liquid” was thrown over it.

Three people have been arrested, and the condition of the priceless work of art is being examined by restorers.

Sign up for our newsletters.