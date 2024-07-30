Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint metres away from travellers at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, 30 July as they covered departure boards in orange.

The group said they staged the action "to demand governments establish a fossil fuel treaty, to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after orange paint was sprayed on passenger information screens and on the floor inside Terminal 5, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after Just Stop Oil sat on the floor at Gatwick airport as they attempted to block a security entrance.