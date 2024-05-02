Independent TV
Watch: Kamala Harris blasts Republican ‘extremists’ who ‘don’t know how a woman’s body works’
Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at Republican “extremists” who “don’t know or who don’t care how a woman’s body works” during a powerful speech on US abortion restrictions.
Ms harris claimed former president Donald Trump and his allies are responsible for endangering women’s live during a heated speech in Florida on Wednesday (1 May).
Her visit was coordinated to occur the same day Florida saw a six-week ban on abortion take effect.
Passed by a Republican state legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis last year, the ban puts Florida’s restrictions on reproduction in line with many other states across the Deep South.
