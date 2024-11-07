Kamala Harris’s cousin made a heartbreaking declaration after the vice president’s election defeat.

Speaking after Donald Trump was chosen as the 47th president of the United States, Sherman Harris said: “America has lost out on a great champion to rule the country.”

Mr Harris revealed that his entire family had cried following Wednesday’s result.

He told Good Morning Britain on Thursday (7 November): “We cried, the entire family of ours cried. We cried in support of her. I think she will be also feeling the same way we are.”