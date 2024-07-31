Kamala Harris sends message to Donald Trump in direct challenge to live debate

Kamala Harris directly challenged Donald Trump to a live debate, telling the former president “say it to my face” at a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, 30 July.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” the vice president declared as she addressed the crowd.

Ms Harris, a former California attorney general, again drew on her role as a prosecutor as she explained why she was ready to take on the Republican candidate.