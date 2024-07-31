Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:37
Kamala Harris sends message to Donald Trump in direct challenge to live debate
Kamala Harris directly challenged Donald Trump to a live debate, telling the former president “say it to my face” at a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, 30 July.
“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” the vice president declared as she addressed the crowd.
Ms Harris, a former California attorney general, again drew on her role as a prosecutor as she explained why she was ready to take on the Republican candidate.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
00:18
Simone Biles nervously awaits historic Olympic gold medal confirmation
00:19
Coco Gauff angrily contests umpire’s decision in Olympic tennis defeat
00:16
Swimmer’s wife reveals gender of baby as he celebrates Olympic medal
00:29
Grealish breaks silence on being left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:51
Brooklyn Beckham prepares homemade milk as fans baffled by ingredients
00:24
Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced
00:20
Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video
00:55
Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency
01:15
Surprise twin capybara babies born at Sussex zoo
00:34
Aged for 200 years: Champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck
02:11
Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space
01:16
‘I’m a meteorologist - you should avoid summer evening flights’
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32