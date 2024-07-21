Kamala Harris’s viral campaign advert attacking Donald Trump has resurfaced after Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential election race.

Biden announced his decision in a social media post on Sunday (21 July), and has since publicly endorsed vice president Harris to be his successor.

Harris ran to be the Democratic presidential nomination against Joe Biden in the 2020 election but withdrew her campaign before any votes were cast.

As part of her campaign, she released this video, calling Trump a “world leader in temper tantrums”.