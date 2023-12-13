Kamala Harris was interrupted by a Democratic state lawmaker calling for a ceasefire during a holiday party at her home on Monday, 11 December.

The vice president, 59, was in the middle of a speech at her Washington DC residence when Delaware state Representative Madinah Wilson-Anton unfurled a sign reading “ceasefire” and confronted Ms Harris.

"Did you know in Bethlehem, baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won’t you call for a cease-fire?” Wilson-Anton shouted before she was escorted out of the room.

“I appreciate you wanting to be heard, but right now I’m speaking,” Harris responded.