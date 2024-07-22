Footage has resurfaced of newly-endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris during CNN's 2019 Democratic presidential debate.

While discussing America's "broken criminal justice system", Tulsi Gabbard questioned Ms Harris' record as a prosecutor, citing an incident where she laughed.

Then Senator, Harris replied by saying she "significantly reformed" the criminal justice system in her state, adding she was "proud of her work".

In her first speech as US presidential candidate, she paid tribute to Joe Biden’s “legacy of accomplishment” during their three and a half years in office.