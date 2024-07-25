Nancy Pelosi joined a group of female House Democrats on Thursday, 25 July, to formally endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Joe Biden has backed the vice president to be at the top of the party ticket after announcing that he would not be seeking re-election.

The former House speaker, 84, added to her statement of endorsement from two days ago, describing Ms Harris as a person of deep faith and commitment to public service "in the most unselfish way."