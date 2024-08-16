Kamala Harris outlines plans for first federal ban on food ‘price gouging’

Kamala Harris has outlined her proposed federal ban on "corporate price gouging" on food and groceries.

The 2024 Democratic presidential candidate's campaign says the plan aims to stop big corporations from unfairly exploiting consumers while generating excessive corporate profits.

It will include new penalties for "opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules, and we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rule and get ahead," Ms Harris said at a campaign event in North Carolina on Friday, 16 August.

Other economic policies outlined during her speech included a plan to build three million new homes and the slashing of prescription drug costs.