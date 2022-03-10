Watch live as Kamala Harris speaks with Polish President about Russia-Ukraine war

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda hold a joint news conference amid the continued Russian invasion.

Mrs Harris will visit Romania and Poland in the coming days as part of the United States’ response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

When she heads to Warsaw and Bucharest, she will serve as President Joe Biden’s voice, including when she meets with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

