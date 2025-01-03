Kate Garraway grilled Wes Streeting about her care debts on the anniversary of her husband Derek Draper’s death on Friday, 3 January.

The Good Morning Britain presenter told the health secretary that, during Derek’s illness, she and her family faced an overriding challenge of dealing with funding his care.

“I was having to fund the situation. Now I’ve got excessive unpayable debt because of it, and if I’m in that position, what else are people going to be,” she told the Labour MP.

Mr Streeting was speaking as he announced the first steps towards creating a National Care Service, with an independent commission expected to begin in the spring.