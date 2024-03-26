Kate Garraway has opened up on her £800,000 debt caring for her late husband Derek Draper during his four-year Covid battle.

Derek, who passed away in January aged 56, required round-the-clock help from care workers, as well as therapists to help him with his movement and speech.

Despite his complex needs, Kate, 56, was denied any Government funding.

She said: “I am in debt and I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care.

“I’m not going to pretend by the way that I am poorly paid, I have an incredible job that I love that is well paid, but it’s not enough.”

Derek’s Story airs on ITV tonight at 9pm.