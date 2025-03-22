Comedian Katherine Ryan tells fans about her second cancer diagnosis

Katherine Ryan has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in her life, she told fans on her TikTok channel on Friday, March 21.

The 41-year-old Canadian comedian posted a video of the news, explaining that she was originally concerned about a mole on her arm but was told by a doctor that it was nothing to worry about.

It is the second time Ryan has fought the disease, having been diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer in 2004.

There are two types of skin cancer: melanoma, the deadliest form, with around 13,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the UK, and non-melanoma, of which there are more than 100,000 new cases diagnosed every year.