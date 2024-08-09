Katie Price was spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London this afternoon (9 August), after she was arrested last night at Heathrow Airport over missed bankrupcy hearings.

Wrapped up in surgical bandages from a facelift in Turkey and wearing sunglasses, the former model was joined by an “appropriate adult” for the hearing.

Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer told Ms Price she must return to court on 27 August.

“If you breach the undertakings in any way, shape or form, you will be brought back into custody”, the judge told her.