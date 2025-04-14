Katy Perry kisses ground as Blue Origin flight returns to Earth

Katy Perry kissed the ground as she landed back on Earth following the all-female Blue Origin flight to space on Monday, 14 April.

The “E.T.” singer joined journalist Lauren Sanchez, CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, on the short journey from West Texas.

King revealed that Perry sang “What a Wonderful World” while in space.

Perry could be heard yelling “oh my god” in the rocket during the journey.

Watch the launch in full here.