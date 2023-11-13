Kay Burley commented that David Cameron had “put on weight” during a live TV broadcast on Monday, 13 November, as the former prime minister arrived at Downing Street amid Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The shock appointment came following the sacking of the home secretary Suella Braverman.

Former foreign secretary James Cleverly has replaced Ms Braverman.

After Mr Cameron emerged from a car outside Number 10, the broadcaster and Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates commented on his career since stepping down from the top post.

Ms Burley was heard saying Mr Cameron had “put on weight.”