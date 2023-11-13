Danny Dyer’s expletive-laden criticism of David Cameron, accusing him of having his “trotters up” in France after Brexit, has resurfaced following the announcement that the former prime minister was appointed as foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, 13 November.

The actor appeared Good Morning Britain in 2018, launching into a rant about Mr Cameron, who stepped down from frontline politics following the vote.

“I haven’t got a clue what f****** Brexit is,” Dyer said.

“What’s happened to that t*** David Cameron who called it on? He’s in Nice with his trotters up. He should be held accountable for it.”