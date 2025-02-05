Kay Burley's most controversial moments as Sky News host retires after 36 years

Kay Burley announced her retirement from Sky News after 36 years on air during a live broadcast on Wednesday, 5 February.

The straight-talking presenter’s career has not been without controversy; from describing Lord David Cameron as having “put on weight” as he made a shock comeback in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, to asking the former girlfriend of serial killer Steve Wright if she thought he would have killed had their sex life been better.

In 2023, the channel was forced to say that comments Burley made about Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot gave a “potentially misleading representation of his views”. Zomlot thanked Sky for the correction.