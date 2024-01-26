Starmer reveals daughter’s funny demand if he wins general election

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his daughter’s funny demand if he wins the General Election.

The Labour leader appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Friday (26 January), where he was quizzed about several issues by hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

He was discussing how his role directly impacts his children.

Alison asked him: “Are they going to move into Number 10?

He smiled and replied: “My daughter said to me ‘If you do win the General Election, are you going to move into Downing Street?’

“I said ‘we take each step as we go’. Then deadpan, she looks at me and says ‘Just to let you know, I’m not coming’.”