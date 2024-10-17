Kemi Badenoch admits Brexit hasn’t been as successful as it should have been

Tory party leader hopeful Kemi Badenoch admitted Brexit has not been as successful as it should have been.

Ms Badenoch said the UK is “too scared to take advantage of the opportunities Brexit has presented” when she took part in a Conservative leadership debate against Robert Jenrick on GB News on Thursday (17 October).

She said: “One of the reasons it has not been as successful as it should have been is because we didn’t start with a plan.”

Ms Badenoch also claimed “everything is blamed on Brexit” despite countries around the world facing the same challenges.