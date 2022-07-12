Tory leadership: Kemi Badenoch says she won’t enter tax cut ‘bidding war’

Kemi Badenoch has said that she will not enter a “tax cut bidding war” against other candidates competing to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The former equalities minister officially launched her bid for the top spot on Tuesday (12 July) following her resignation from Johnson’s government last week.

“There have been lots of promises [during the leadership contest] to cut taxes, and I can understand why... I will not enter into a tax bidding war over ‘my tax cuts are bigger than yours’”, Badenoch said.

