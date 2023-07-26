Watch: Kevin Spacey ‘still processing’ after being cleared of sex offences

Watch as Kevin Spacey made a statement outside Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (26 July) after being cleared of all charges against four men.

The 64-year-old had denied nine charges including sexual assault, which were alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

"I am humbled by the outcome today" the Hollywood actor said following the verdict.

“I am enormously grateful to the jury to have taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts” he went onto say.

Over the course of the trial each of Mr Spacey’s four accusers gave evidence, describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.