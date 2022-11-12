'We feel free': CNN reporter speaks with newly-liberated Ukrainians in Kherson

CNN’s international diplomatic editor has been speaking with newly-liberated residents of Kherson as they celebrated the withdrawal of Russia’s troops.

“We were waiting for so long, but we were sure that this day will come,” one woman told Nic Robertson.

Another woman thanked the journalist for the support shown to Ukraine during the war, embracing him in a hug.

“We feel free. We are not slaves. We are Ukrainians, we are proud of it,” she told him, as she stood with her country’s flag wrapped around her.

The locals broke out into song as they relished in the moment.

