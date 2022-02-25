Watch live view from Maidan Square as Kiev under attack

Watch Kiev's Maidan Square live amid reports the Ukrainian city is under siege following an invasion by Russia.

Explosions were heard in Kiev during the early hours of today (Friday), with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4am local time (2am GMT).

Ukraine’s foreign minister said the capital is experiencing a new barrage of “horrific” rocket strikes while comparing the attack to the 1941 Nazi Germany invasion.

Yesterday evening, the country lost Chernobyl to Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Around 137 people have died and 316 were injured less than one day into Putin’s assault.

