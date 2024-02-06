Piers Morgan clashes with journalist over comments on King Charles’ cancer ‘sick pay’

Piers Morgan clashed with political correspondent Ava Santina over comments she made in relation to King Charles and cancer “sick pay”.

Ms Santina was a guest on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show on TalkTV on Monday.

The presenter and Ms Santina were discussing King Charles’ cancer diagnosis after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Mr Morgan challenged Ms Santina for bringing up statutory sick pay during their discussion.

“He’s 75 years old. Why would you want to be so churlish?”, he asked.