Kites fly over Hampstead Heath to mark one year since Taliban took over Afghanistan

Crowds gathered with their Afghan kite in Hampstead Heath, London, to mark one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Fly with Me is a multi-city festival to remember and preserve Afghan culture through ancient art, such as kite-flying, music, poetry and dance.

The project came from Good Chance Theatre, creators of The Walk With Amal, in which a giant puppet of a child refugee walked from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester.

